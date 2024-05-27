See which four alternates were added to the U.S. Women’s Open field Monday

The field of 156 is set for the 79th U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club after four additional players earned full exemptions into the championship. As a result, four alternates were added to the field.

Gabriela Ruffels, Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit and Rio Takeda earned exemptions based on the updated Rolex Rankings as of May 27. The USGA held eight spots in the field for those players who could potentially qualify by moving into the top 75.

Both Coughlin and Takeda will make their championship debuts May 30 to June 2. In April, Coughlin tied for third at the Chevron Championship, the season’s first major.

The four alternates added to the field include: Sarah Kemp, Agathe Laisne, Amelia Lewis and Stephanie Meadow.

Last week, No. 2-ranked Lilia Vu withdrew from the Women’s Open field. The two-time major winner has dealt with a back injury for most of the season and hasn’t competed since she withdrew from the Chevron before the first round.

Vu was replaced by Yealimi Noh, who shot 69-73 at Rainier Golf and Country Club in Seattle, Washington.

