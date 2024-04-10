Sectional baseball champs from Chemung County clash: Takeaways from Horseheads' victory

Horseheads got the better of Elmira on Tuesday afternoon as a pair of Chemung County baseball rivals coming off sectional championships opened what was scheduled to be a three-game series this week.

The Blue Raiders struck for three first-inning runs and held on for a 10-5 victory at Ernie Davis Academy after leading by nine heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Horseheads, last year's Class A champion in Section 4, improved to 4-1.

Elmira, AA sectional champ in 2023, lost for the first time in four games. The Express was playing for the first time since a 4-1 win over 2023 Class AA state semifinalist Lancaster.

With six classes now in New York, Elmira is a AAA school this year and Horseheads is AA.

What It Means

Horseheads' Trevor Reidy is safe at second with a double as Elmira shortstop Ben Rhode applies the tag during the Blue Raiders' 10-5 win in STAC baseball April 9, 2024 at Ernie Davis Academy.

Horseheads (2-1 STAC) and Elmira (2-1 STAC) join Corning and Ithaca in chasing the Southern Tier Athletic Conference West Division title.

Those four schools play three games against one another, with single games against foes from the Metro Division helping determine the division champion.

Stars of the Game

Micah Hays pitches for Horseheads in a 10-5 win over Elmira in STAC baseball April 9, 2024 at Ernie Davis Academy.

Trevor Reidy and Mason Holloway each went 4-for-5 to account for eight of the Blue Raiders' 14 hits. Both hit doubles and Hollway's day included two runs and an RBI.

Josh Stout was 2-for-2 with a two-run double and three RBIs for the Raiders. Cooper Ball drove in three runs with two sacrifice flies and an RBI single.

Micah Hays struck out six and gave up five runs on five hits over five innings to earn the win. He limited the Express to one run before giving up three hits, a hit batter and a walk to the five batters he faced in the sixth.

Devin Sullivan worked out of further trouble in the sixth after giving up a two-run single that made it 10-5. Kegan Monahan retired the game's final three batters after coming in with two on and nobody out in the seventh.

Ben Rhode was 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs for Elmira. Ashtyn Traugott-Knoll went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Express.

Quotable

Express ace Bryce Mashanic gave up five runs on six hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Horseheads coach Jeff Limoncelli on his team's performance: "It was a great effort. We were prepared, we faced a good arm today with Mashanic and we wanted to be aggressive early and get some runs early and settle in. I thought Micah was great on the mound as usual. It got hairy because that's who they are, they're good and they're going to come back, but our bullpen pieced it together and it was a good win for us."

Limoncelli on facing Elmira: "They're a good club, they're well coached and these are the games you enjoy because of the challenge. With our division with Corning and Elmira and us, they're all fun. But Jason (Manwaring) and I go back a long way and we have a lot of respect for each other and our teams are always going to be ready to go. Kids take it from there."

Elmira coach Jason Manwaring, who played at Horseheads for Limoncelli: "The layoff was kind of difficult for us. Bryce is a creature of habit and having that 10-day layoff was kind of tough, so he struggled with command early on, which you can't give Horseheads some free passes because they'll take advantage of it. But no excuses. It's back tomorrow and we'll get better from it. It's early in the season, it's April 9."

Manwaring on the season so far: "We've beat some pretty good teams already. It was just one of those days that took us a few innings to get going, but when you dig yourself a hole, it's tough to come out. But I was proud. I thought we started to barrel some balls and have better at-bats."

Looking ahead

Manwaring said the hope is Elmira will play its first game at its new stadium at Elmira High School after spring break, which is the week of April 22-26 for the Express. Elmira will travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for games that week.

