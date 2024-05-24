Secondary help named Giants’ biggest remaining offseason priority

The New York Giants have seen a lot of shuffling in their defensive backfield over the last few years. After spending a 2023 first-round pick on cornerback Deonte Banks and a 2024 second-round pick on safety Tyler Nubin, the secondary is extremely youthful.

Still, Kevin Patra of NFL Media believes that bolstering the young secondary is the Giants’ top remaining priority this offseason.

Top priority: Bolster the young secondary. Depending on how training camp shakes out, the Giants could wind up starting second-round safety Tyler Nubin and third-round nickel back Dru Phillips. With second-year player Deonte Banks, the club’s best corner, it’s an extremely young crew. Corner is particularly green. Big Blue could use a veteran presence on the outside at a position that notoriously eats up young players. Bringing back Adoree’ Jackson almost makes too much sense. New York could also check in on Stephon Gilmore. Heck, it might even be worth calling Patrick Peterson, who could moonlight at both secondary spots and would make sense as a mentor who could help tutor the young group.

In addition to Nubin and Banks, the Giants also added Tre Hawkins, Gervarrius Owens, and Andru Phillips in the last two drafts.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Giants have seen James Bradberry, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney, and Adoree’ Jackson all depart via free agency.

The Giants do also have Jason Pinnock and Jalen Mills, however, it still feels like they are missing some veteran leadership. Given the youth, particularly at the cornerback position, there seems to be a specific need to add a veteran there.

Jackson remains a free agent and is already familiar with the team after spending the last three seasons in Giants’ blue.

As the offseason continues, you can bet that general manager Joe Schoen will keep an eye on the market for secondary help. It’s clearly the Giants’ most glaring need at this point in the year and will likely be addressed at some point.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire