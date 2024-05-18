Second-placed Stuttgart celebrate indescribable footballfest'

(L-R) Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling, Waldemar Anton, goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel, goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow and goalkeeper Florian Schock celebrate with the fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bor. Moenchengladbach at MHPArena. Tom Weller/dpa

VfB Stuttgart celebrated finishing second in the Bundesliga - a year after almost being relegated - with a massive party after the 4-0 home win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

They finished above Bayern Munich, who had won the last 11 Bundesliga titles and picked up more points than Bayern did when winning the league last term. Stuttgart will also play in next season's Super Cup if champions Leverkusen also win the German Cup final next weekend.

Serhou Guirassy, top scorer with 28 goals and only second in the Bundesliga to Bayern's Harry Kane (36), and on-loan Bayern keeper Alexander Nübel joined Germany Euro 2024 call-ups Deniz Undav and Waldemar Anton on the fence to the main ultra fan block to celebrate.

Jamie Leweling meanwhile took over the DJ booth and the Champions League anthem played from the stadium loudspeakers.

"It's an indescribable footballfest," said coach Sebastian Hoeness, who was sprayed full of champagne by his players. He is the nephew of long-time Bayern president Uli and had been linked in the media with the vacant Bayern job before penning a new Stuttgart deal.

The 73 points that Stuttgart have amassed this season are "something very, very special" added Hoeness, saying the figure is "absurd."

The club have never collected so many points in a Bundesliga season before, even when they won it in 2007, 1992 and 1984.

Stuttgart's Silas Katompa Mvumpa (C) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with teammate Maximilian Mittelstaedt (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bor. Moenchengladbach at MHPArena. Tom Weller/dpa

Stuttgart's Woo-yeong Jeong (R) celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bor. Moenchengladbach at MHPArena. Tom Weller/dpa