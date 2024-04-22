Second-half goals save Sevilla and compound Mallorca's relegation fears

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Mallorca remained dangerously close to the Spanish league relegation zone after losing at Sevilla 2-1 on Monday.

Three teams go down and Mallorca is tied at fourth to last with Celta Vigo. Both teams are six points ahead of third-to-last Cadiz with four games to play.

Cadiz hosts Mallorca next Sunday.

“We’re the same distance from relegation we were before the game started,” Mallorca defender Sergi Darder said. “This Sunday we have a real final against Cadiz. These are the games that decide seasons.”

Sevilla moved up to 12th and virtually guaranteed its top tier status for another year.

Mallorca had the best of the first 45 minutes with Sergio Ramos doing well to save a goal-bound shot from Nemanja Radonjic after 28 minutes.

But its inability to make its pressure count came back to haunt it in the second half.

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring with a thumping header on the hour mark and 15 minutes later Isaac Romero was fortunate to see his chip take a deflection and sail over the stranded keeper.

Substitute Abdón Prats scored in stoppage time but it was too little, too late for the visitor.

