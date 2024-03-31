Second half blitz propels UConn by Illinois and back to the Final Four

Mar. 30—BOSTON — Amid a stunning, game-changing run, the Huskies never took a second to appreciate what was transpiring Saturday night.

Top-seeded UConn was too busy vaporizing No. 3 Illinois.

Only after clinching a Final Four berth for the first time in program history with a stunning 77-52 victory in the NCAA tournament East regional final at TD Garden did the Huskies reflect on their second-half blitz.

From late in the first half into the second half, UConn put together a dazzling 30-0 run to turn a tight game into another blowout victory.

All Illinois could do was helplessly watch.

"It was a special level of basketball that we were playing," coach Dan Hurley said.

Reigning national champion UConn (35-3) is heading to the program's seventh Final Four, second straight for the first time in program history. The Huskies also set an NCAA tournament record with their 10th straight postseason win by double digits and established a school mark for most victories in a season.

"We know it's not normal to go back to back," redshirt sophomore Alex Karaban said. "But, there's not a single normal person here in this locker room, so it really fits us perfectly. Just all the work we do, those long practices and at times say, 'Damn, is it even worth it?'

"It's worth it. To go back to back, it really feels like a dream. I can't really describe it right now."

There was no stopping the UConn juggernaut on Saturday.

The Huskies received another monster game from sophomore center Donovan Clingan, the East regional's most valuable player. He had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as well as altering numerous other attempts.

Veteran Cam Spencer chipped in 11 points and a career-best 12 rebounds and Karaban had 10 points. Reserve Hassan Diarra (10 points) and Samson Johnson (10) made valuable contributions.

Spencer and freshman Stephon Castle joined Clingan on the All-East regional team.

The Huskies will head to Phoenix, the site of the Final Four, and play No. 4 Alabama in the national semifinal. Alabama beat No. 6 Clemson 89-82.

The enormity of UConn's accomplishment hit the Huskies during the final media timeout with about three and a half minutes left.

"It feels a little surreal," said Spencer, a graduate transfer playing in his first NCAA tournament. "You never know when the lead's safe. But at the moment, we all kind of took it in and realized that we're going to the Final Four. It's something that you dream of."

UConn's stingy defense was the big story, as it limited Illinois (29-9), one of the highest rated offensive teams in the country, to an icy 25.4% from the field. Star guard Terrence Shannon, Jr., had just eight points on 2 for 12 shooting after averaging 28.3 points in the previous three tournament games.

"It was a total team effort," Diarra said. "We were able to disrupt (Shannon), make him take tough shots and force him to Donovan, who did an amazing job protecting the rim."

In a flash, UConn raced away from Illinois.

The Huskies broke a 23-all tie by closing the first half with a 5-0 run.

Then they kicked it into high gear, scoring the first 25 points of the second half.

They put on a show, scoring almost at will and sending their Big Ten opponent into a deep freeze.

Clingan was everywhere, dominating on both ends of the court. He blocked a shot and then spun around a defender and emphatically dunked the ball, leading a demoralized Illinois to call a timeout at the 17:09 mark with UConn leading 35-23.

"That's exactly what we want to do with teams, we want to go on these large runs and really open up the game," Karaban said. "Any time we make the other team call a timeout, it really gets us going because they're feeling something, they're feeling the UConn dominance happen.

"... It definitely was super exciting."

The Huskies kept their foot on the gas while the Fighting Illini buckled, missing 14 straight shots after intermission.

Diarra's fast break basket pushed the gap to 53-23 and capped the 30-0 blitz.

It was UConn's longest run since December 1990 when it scored the game's first 32 points in a rout of New Hampshire.

"We just kept going and didn't let up," veteran Tristen Newton said. "We just continued to play well. It's a great thing. I'm sure we're going to watch it on film. It was a great feeling out there."

Diarra tried to explain what it felt like.

"The energy is just immaculate," Diarra said. "We're so happy and we're just playing with an unselfishness to see everybody succeed."

The Huskies clearly enjoyed themselves.

Heading into the final media timeout, Hurley stepped toward center court and wildly waved his arms, encouraging the throngs of UConn fans in attendance.

"I finally felt like we had it, up 30 with 3:33 to go," Hurley said. "I just wanted to celebrate with our fans a little bit."

After the buzzer sounded, UConn began celebrating and cut down the nets. The Huskies are the first reigning national champions to reach the Final Four since Florida in 2007. They've won five straight Elite Eight games.

The game started out more tractor pull than track meet.

UConn never trailed in the first half and led by as many as eight but never looked comfortable on the way to a 28-23 halftime advantage..

Both teams struggled mightily.

The Huskies went 10 for 30 from the field, 1 for 11 from 3-point range.

Illinois guard Marcus Domask's lane jumper tied the score at 23-all.

Diarra's 3-pointer — UConn's first of the game — put the Huskies ahead for good. Then Newton hit two free throws for a 28-23 lead at the break.

The Huskies finally found their offensive rhythm in the second half, going a sizzling 21 for 30 after intermission.

During a dominating NCAA tournament run, they've trailed a total of 28 seconds in four NCAA tournament wins.

