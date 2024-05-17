Second annual Tee It Up Fore Troops golf outing held in Manitowoc County to support local Veterans

VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Legion Post 477 of St. Nazianz held its second annual Tee It Up Fore Troops golf outing on Thursday in Manitowoc County.

Nearly 150 people showed up to the event at the Autumn Ridge Golf Course near Valders in honor of Armed Forces Day and to support our local Veterans. Veterans were able to golf for free and some members will also be going on an Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Organizers say that it was heartwarming to see the community support and witness all the people who came out to donate to our local Veterans. “It’s just heartwarming,” began Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director. “We are just thrilled and humbled by the support that we received. We couldn’t do what we do without the community’s support.”

“To see so many people come out and donate their time and talents means the world to us and to our Veterans,” added MacDonald.

