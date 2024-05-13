SEC softball leads the way with 13 teams in the NCAA Tournament

The SEC is sending 13 teams to the 2024 NCAA softball tournament, tying its own record for most by a conference in the tournament. The league previously accomplished the feat in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Eight of the SEC’s 13 teams earned national seeds, including LSU at No. 9.

Tennessee is the SEC’s highest seed, coming in at No. 3. The Vols, along with No. 4 Florida and No. 7 Missouri are all guaranteed to host a super regional if they advance out of the first round.

At No. 9, Beth Torina and LSU hosting a super regional is possible, but the Tigers need help. If No. 8 Stanford fails to advance from its regional, the door opens for a super regional in Baton Rouge.

If SEC softball wasn’t tough enough already, the league will get even stronger with No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Oklahoma joining the fold next year. LSU notched an impressive win over Texas in March, beating the Longhorns 7-4 in Baton Rouge.

Despite the depth of the league, just two SEC programs — Alabama and Florida — have won the national title since the inaugural national tournament.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire