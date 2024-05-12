Which SEC rivals do Tennessee fans hate the most? Readers make their picks | Adams

The SEC will add two powerhouse college football programs this fall. Texas and Oklahoma will make the league even stronger and heighten the competition as well.

With the conference expanding from 14 to 16 teams, I thought it would be an appropriate time to assess fans’ hatred for rivals.

So, I asked some of my literary contributors to rank the teams they hate the most. Here’s what I got:

John writes: The big three Alabama Florida and Kentucky. The most irritating thing are those dadgum mascots.

Bama and that worthless looking elephant that I still try to understand how it really relates to Crimson Tide

The Florida gator looks like a overstuffed plush toy that came from a kids closet

The Kentucky wildcat is about as wild as a little kitty running from a mouse.

My response: Your hatred for mascots is noted.

Mascots can be like clowns. They can be amusing or scary.

My wife is a nurse at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. She said one of her nurse friends is “freaked out” by mascots, citing a recent terrifying appearance at the hospital by Tennessee Tech’s “Grandpappy Eagle.”

James writes: 1. Florida - Steve Spurrier (need I say more?) and the losing to them year after year after year - even when UT should win easily - and don’t forget the disgusting fans - I lived in Gainesville for 3 years and I remain convinced they are truly partly, maybe mostly, alligator.

2. Georgia - I’ve hated them since the David Greene led comeback against the famous (John) Chavis-'designed-to-lose’ Mustang defense with the visiting Georgia fans (in the adjacent section) taunting us in our defeat.

3. No Alabama? I never hate any team that once ran the wishbone - I will forever love the wishbone, and Alabama ran it well.

My response: I also have a fondness for the wishbone.

Watching Oklahoma run it with such flair in the early 1970s was especially entertaining. Defenses eventually caught up to the triple often. But before they did, Oklahoma piled up outrageous totals in points and yards.

In 1971, Kansas State set a then-school record with 562 yards and made 32 first downs against Oklahoma. It lost 75-28 as the Sooners rushed for 711 yards.

Chris writes: Kentucky, always Kentucky, because I listen to their fans every day.

My response: Given your hatred for the Wildcats, you probably became a fan of Oakland basketball in March.

Ken writes: Florida, partly because they’re a bunch of loudmouthed redneck jerks and partly because they seem to have Tennessee’s number in football.

Alabama is next. Why? See “Florida.”

My response: Tennessee’s longstanding problems with Alabama are understandable. The Tide won six national championships under coach Nick Saban, who retired after the 2023 season. The Florida rivalry is more puzzling.

UT fans can be happy that Saban is gone and happy that coach Billy Napier is still at Florida.

Colorado Mark writes: Sheesh, have you become "Dark John"? Why on earth would anyone HATE, another football team?

It’s football for crying out loud, it's just a game, and for most fans outside of Ohio, or Bama, or maybe Texas, it's really just a social event, a chance to tailgate, eat, drink, and be merry with friends, and honestly, if your team wins, or loses, it really won't matter much in a week, and the world will keep on turning.

My response: You have been out of the Southeast too long. I believe hatred is one of the reasons why SEC football is so popular.

The rivalries are so intense, fans live and die with the outcomes. And some fans become as excited over a rival’s loss as their own team’s victory.

Bill writes: Hate is a strong word. I’d prefer to say I most want to beat Alabama and Georgia since they both think they’re hot stuff.

ADAMS: Survey; readers divided on possible 'super conference.' My advice: enjoy the games

Florida used to think they were hot stuff. But now, they know better.

My response: In retrospect, maybe I should have written, “What teams do you want to beat the most?”

But don’t blame me for the darkness. Blame my wife. At various times, I have heard her say she hates the following SEC schools (in alphabetical order): Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Which SEC rivals do Tennessee fans hate the most? Readers make picks