SEC releases league opponents for 2024-25 men’s basketball season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The SEC has announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season.
You can see Alabama and Auburn’s league opponents below:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Home: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt
Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
and Texas A&M
Home: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee
Away: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt
Conference play tips off on Saturday, January 4, and runs through Saturday, March 8.
Each SEC team plays the other 15 teams at least once during league play. Three teams will be played a second time during the schedule – two which are permanent opponents and one that will change each year.
Times, dates, and television information will be announced at a later date.
