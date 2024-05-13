SEC releases league opponents for 2024-25 men’s basketball season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The SEC has announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season.

You can see Alabama and Auburn’s league opponents below:

Alabama Crimson Tide

Home: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

and Texas A&M

Auburn Tigers

Home: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee

Away: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt

Conference play tips off on Saturday, January 4, and runs through Saturday, March 8.

Each SEC team plays the other 15 teams at least once during league play. Three teams will be played a second time during the schedule – two which are permanent opponents and one that will change each year.

Times, dates, and television information will be announced at a later date.

