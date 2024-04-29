SEC Portal POP! Calipari lands fifth commit in Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo

LITTLE ROCK — The fifth Arkansas commitment of the John Calipari era as Head Hog is now on the board as All SEC big man and Tennessee junior transfer Jonas Aidoo pledged to the Razorbacks on Monday.

Aidoo (6-11 forward / center) visited Arkansas on Saturday, April 27, and committed to the Razorbacks two days later on Monday, April 29.

Making a leap in his production and impact relative to prior seasons, Aidoo was named second team All SEC as well as SEC All Defensive team as a junior at Tennessee in 2023-24, but he entered the transfer portal after the Vols made a run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in March.

In ’23-24, Aidoo averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 62.6% from the free throw line.

Aidoo had a double-double, scoring 23 points (11-of-14 field goals and 1-of-1 free throw) to go with 12 rebounds in Tennessee’s 92-63 road win over Arkansas on Feb. 14.

He registered eight double-doubles as a junior as he reached double-digit rebounding totals in 11 contests. He recorded 21 games of having multiple block shots.

Aidoo has one season of remaining playing eligibility.

He becomes Calipari’s fifth commitment since coming to Arkansas, which also makes him only the fifth scholarship player on the Razorbacks roster that can have as many as 13 scholarship players for the upcoming ’24-25 season. He joins Kentucky freshman transfer Zvonimir Ivisic (7-2 forward / center) and 2024 5-star backcourt studs Karter Knox, Boogie Fland, and Billy Richmond, all of whom pledged to Arkansas earlier in April.

Aidoo and Ivisic give Calipari a tremendous start toward building a formidable frontline for the Razorbacks. Aidoo runs the floor at an elite level, finishes above the rim with the best, and he can be a force at both ends of the floor for extended stretches of games.

