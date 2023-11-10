The SEC doubles down, says Dallas Turner's hit on LSU's Jayden Daniels wasn't targeting

BATON ROUGE — The SEC has reaffirmed its belief that Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner's hit on Jayden Daniels during the fourth quarter of last Saturday's game between LSU football and Alabama was not targeting, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.

Turner's hit on Daniels was submitted to the SEC by LSU for targeting following the Tigers' 42-28 loss in Tuscaloosa. The play in question injured Daniels, eventually placing him in concussion protocol after he briefly re-entered the game following the hit.

"They felt like the play did not reach their definition of targeting," Kelly said.

Daniels is listed as probable to play on Saturday against Florida (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) despite the big hit.

Kelly added that the SEC has dove into "layers and layers and layers" of semantics when it comes to interpreting fouls, creating confusion that he would like to see fixed during the offseason.

"It's really muddying what a foul is and what is not a foul," Kelly said. "I think we're just going to have to do a good job of clarifying what is because I don't know what a foul is anymore and what is, clearly.

"And so we're just going to have to wait until the end of the season and have further conversations about those things."

LOGAN DIGGS INJURY: LSU football: Logan Diggs questionable to play vs. Florida, Brian Kelly says

JAYDEN DANIELS INJURY STATUS: Jayden Daniels injury update: LSU football quarterback probable to play vs. Florida

JAYDEN DANIELS AND THE HEISMAN: Don't let LSU football's record fool you. Jayden Daniels should still be a Heisman favorite | Riley

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: SEC says Dallas Turner hit on LSU's Jayden Daniels not targeting