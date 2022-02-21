SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Yes, these Razorbacks are No. 1

An important caveat to write at the beginning:

The SEC Basketball Power Rankings are not reflection of who we think is going to be the highest seed in the NCAA Tournament. They are not a reflection of who we think will go deepest into the NCAA Tournament.

They are a reflection of how well teams are playing right now combined with how well they have been playing in the last few weeks.

And to that end, no one is better than Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have won 11 of their last 12 games. Their one loss? At Alabama by a single point. The defeated include LSU in Baton Rouge, Tennessee by 10 in Fayetteville and then-No. 1 Auburn in overtime.

No team in the league can match the stretch the Hogs have had since mid-January.

That said, the reality is all four teams at the top of the SEC could finish the season in the top spot. Auburn and Kentucky still have eyes on potential top-two seeds in the Dance while the Hogs and Tennessee could get into the top four with strong finishes.

With two weeks left, here’s how the SEC looks from this point of view.

1. Arkansas

Arkansas guard Au’Diese Toney (5) drives to the hoop against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

No one is hotter than the Hogs. A massive week upcoming, at Florida and home against Kentucky. It’ll test Arkansas’ true mettle.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) flexes after scoring over Kansas during the second half of Saturday’s game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kentucky is probably the best team in the SEC, but a loss to Tennessee followed by Arkansas’ win against the Vols means that the Wildcats stay in ever familiar No. 2 spot

3. Auburn

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl speak with the media after winning a close NCAA basketball game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Auburn won 74-72.

News Joshua L Jones

Let’s not kid ourselves, here. Auburn has lost twice in two-plus weeks, yes, but by a grand total of five points. The Tigers are excellent.

4. Tennessee

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) fouls Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of excellent, so is Tennessee. The Volunteers aren’t as talented as others up near the top, but Rick Barnes is one of the best coaches in the country.

5. Alabama

Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward James Rojas (33) shoots against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s longest win streak in SEC play is three. At 7-7 in league play, the Crimson Tide aren’t sexy going into the final two weeks, but they are scary.

6. LSU

LSU walks off the court after a basketball game between Tennessee and LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Tennessee defeated LSU 64-50.

Tennesseelsu0122 2096

LSU saw its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday at South Carolina on a halfcourt heave. Still, that streak that came before was against Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Georgia. Not exactly powerhouses.

7. Florida

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Mike White looks on during the second half against the Texas Southern Tigers at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It was about time to write off the Gators. A loss to Texas A&M earlier in the week hurt, but the defeat of Auburn kept the SEC’s most constant bubble team right there where it belongs.

8. Mississippi State

Feb 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland during the first half agains the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State beat Missouri twice in the last week to get back to .500, but that four-game losing streak before it hurt a lot.

9. South Carolina

Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Is South Carolina inching toward the NCAA Tournament conversation? Well, no, it’ll take more than what the Gamecocks have done. But Frank Martin’s crew has overachieved.

10. Vanderbilt

Feb 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jordan Wright (4) celebrates with fans after a win against the LSU Tigers at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt remains the best of the bottom-tier teams in the league. Jerry Stackhouse has the team trending upward.

11. Missouri

Feb 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Jarron Coleman (5) drives to the basket during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri’s a game behind No. 12 Texas A&M in the standings, but the Tigers seem a lot hungrier than the Aggies.

12. Texas A&M

Jan 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on at the end of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The eight-game skid came to an end against Florida then a new one started at Vanderbilt. At least the Aggies get lots of their fellow bottom teams to end.

13. Ole Miss

Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Kermit Davis talks with Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the Rebels beat Georgia handily this week. And, uh, that’s about it.

14. Georgia

Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Noah Baumann (20) leaves the game with foul trouble against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Rough times in Athens as the Bulldogs have been at the bottom of the SEC all year long.

