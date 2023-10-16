SEC announces Week 9 college football TV schedule

The Southeastern Conference has set the TV schedule for Week 9. On Oct. 28, the SEC will have five games due to bye weeks.

The Georgia-Florida game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, will be televised on CBS. Georgia (7-0) and Florida (5-2) both have bye weeks before the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida.

LSU and Alabama have bye weeks in Week 9 ahead of their Nov. 4 matchup. Arkansas and Missouri both have bye weeks on the Oct. 28 weekend. Missouri plays at Georgia on Nov. 4 after its bye week.

Week 9 features Texas A&M hosting South Carolina, Mississippi State playing at Auburn, Tennessee traveling to play at Kentucky, and Vanderbilt playing at Ole Miss.

Georgia will look to move to 8-0 against Florida. The Bulldogs will have to do it without star tight end Brock Bowers.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire