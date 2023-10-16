Advertisement

SEC announces Week 9 college football TV schedule

James Morgan
The Southeastern Conference has set the TV schedule for Week 9. On Oct. 28, the SEC will have five games due to bye weeks.

The Georgia-Florida game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, will be televised on CBS. Georgia (7-0) and Florida (5-2) both have bye weeks before the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida.

LSU and Alabama have bye weeks in Week 9 ahead of their Nov. 4 matchup. Arkansas and Missouri both have bye weeks on the Oct. 28 weekend. Missouri plays at Georgia on Nov. 4 after its bye week.

Week 9 features Texas A&M hosting South Carolina, Mississippi State playing at Auburn, Tennessee traveling to play at Kentucky, and Vanderbilt playing at Ole Miss.

Georgia will look to move to 8-0 against Florida. The Bulldogs will have to do it without star tight end Brock Bowers.

