SEC announces time, TV network for Auburn vs Virginia Tech in ACC/SEC Challange

The SEC announced the TV schedule for the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge on Monday.

The challenge, which spans two days, begins on November 28 and will take place at campus sites.

Auburn takes the floor in the late window on the second day, November 29, when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies at Neville Arena. The game will be aired on ESPN2 at 8:15 CST.

The Hokies and the Tigers both rank outside of the top 25 in ESPN’s “Way Too Early Top 25”

Virginia Tech is coming off a so-so-season in the ACC. The Hokies finished 8-12 in the conference and 19-15 overall, settling for a bid in the NIT, where they would go on to lose to Cincinnati.

The team will go into this season with a new look after losing their leading scorer, Grant Basile, and their leading rebounder and assist man, Justyn Mutts, to graduation.

The Hokies do return junior guard Sean Pedulla and graduate guard Hunter Cattoor this year. Both players averaged double figures in 2022-2023, and they figure to be the focal point of the Tech attack in 2024.

As for Auburn, the Tigers finished last season 10-8 in the SEC and 21-13 overall. The record was good enough for Auburn to qualify for the NCAA Tournament as a 9 seed.

Bruce Pearl’s team was good enough to win their first game in the Round of 64 over Iowa, before losing to 1 seed Houston in the second round.

The Tigers return their leading point scorer from last year, Johni Broome, but have lost their starting backcourt from last season as Wendell Green has moved on to the NBA and Zep Jasper has graduated.

Freshmen five star recruit Aden Holloway is most likely to soak up the majority of the backcourt minutes in Bruce Pearl’s 2023-2024 rotation.

We’ll have a better idea how these two teams stack up after the season begins.

For Auburn, they get things started on November 7 against Baylor in Sioux Falls, ND.

Virginia Tech’s season tips off when they host Coppin State on November 6.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire