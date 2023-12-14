SEC announces Mizzou football's full 2024 schedule

The wild and unexpected ride that was Mizzou football’s 2023 season isn’t quite over, but the 2024 slate is now set.

The Southeastern Conference announced the dates for Missouri’s 2024 schedule — the first involving 16 teams with Oklahoma and Texas set to join the conference — in a league-wide schedule release on ESPN on Wednesday evening.

The SEC previously announced Missouri’s opponents for next season in a release in June. Wednesday’s announcement rounded out the specificities.

Missouri will open its SEC campaign against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 at Faurot Field.

The Tigers’ first road trip of the season comes in Week 6 against Texas A&M in College Station.

Missouri’s Battle Line rivalry game against Arkansas was announced on ESPN as a Saturday, Nov. 30 game, but is traditionally played the day after Thanksgiving, which would be Nov. 29 in Columbia.

Auburn (Oct. 19) and Oklahoma (Nov. 9) also will visit Columbia in the 2024 season.

The Tigers also will travel to face Alabama (Oct. 26), South Carolina (Nov. 16) and Mississippi State (Nov. 23).

The slate, unique to next season across college football, will include two idle weeks. The Tigers will have Saturdays off in Week 5 (Sept. 28) and Week 10 (Nov. 2).

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012, Missouri will not face Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee in the regular season.

Also new to the 2024 SEC season: The two teams with the best records in 2024 will play in the SEC Championship game, which is set for Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

Missouri’s nonconference schedule, which is subject to change, currently has the Tigers opening the season at home against Murray State on Aug. 31, 2024, to kick off a three-game slate on Faurot Field that also includes Buffalo and Boston College. Mizzou is currently set to play UMass on Oct. 12 in Amherst, Massachusetts, in its other noncon matchup.

Missouri’s full 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Murray State in Columbia

Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo in Columbia

Sept. 14: vs. Boston College in Columbia

Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt in Columbia

Sept. 28: IDLE

Oct. 5: at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas

Oct. 12: at UMass in Amherst, Massachusets

Oct. 19: vs. Auburn in Columbia

Oct. 26: at Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Nov. 2: IDLE

Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma in Columbia

Nov. 16: at South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina

Nov. 23: at Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi

Nov. 29/30: vs. Arkansas in Columbia

Dec. 7: SEC Championship game in Atlanta

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: SEC announces Mizzou football's full 2024 schedule