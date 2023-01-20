Sebastian Korda stuns Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open

Sebastian Korda

American Sebastian Korda is making an Australian Open run, 25 years after his won the tournament.

Korda, the 29th seed, upset No. 7 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6, knocking out the Russian who was runner-up in Melbourne the last two years.

Korda advanced to a fourth-round match with No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a top half of the draw that is now without three of its top six players. In the first three rounds, No. 1 Rafael Nadal, No. 11 Cameron Norrie and now Medvedev have been ousted.

Novak Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion and heavy favorite, is in the other half.

Korda, 22, is the son of Czech Petr Korda, who won the 1998 Australian Open, and brother to Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda, world top 20 golfers.

Korda is the highest-ranked American man left in the draw. No. 9 Taylor Fritz was upset in the second round. No. 16 Frances Tiafoe followed his U.S. Open semifinal run last September with a defeat to 18th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov on Friday.

On the women’s side Friday, No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 7 Coco Gauff all advanced without dropping more than three games in a set. All will play a major champion in Sunday’s fourth round.

Swiatek, who won the U.S. Open and French Open last year, gets reigning Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Pegula, the highest seeded American man or woman, faces 2021 French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up, plays 2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Swiatek and Gauff will meet in the quarterfinals if each wins her next match.

