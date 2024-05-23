Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl set to make her WNBA debut against Caitlin Clark and Indiana

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl will make her WNBA debut on Wednesday night against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever after visa issues caused her to miss the first four games of the season.

Seattle announced Muhl would be available about two hours before the game. She even poked fun at the situation, showing up at the arena wearing a t-shirt with “Approved” written over a picture of herself.

The visa issues for Muhl – a native of Croatia -- came to light just before Seattle’s season opener against Minnesota on May 14. She missed that game and all three games of Seattle’s road trip.

“To have her on the court during that road trip would have been good reps for her as well, early on in the season. To understand what it means, to feel what it means to be on the road playing some tough teams,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said. “But everything happens for a reason. I’m staying positive. She’s available now and it’s about moving forward and seeing what she can do.”

Muhl was the No. 14 overall pick in the second round of the WNBA draft after a stellar career at UConn. Already an elite defender, her profile took a major leap after she flustered Clark in the national semifinal between UConn and Iowa. Clark finished with 21 points on 7-of-18 shooting in Iowa’s 71-69 win, but was hounded all game by Muhl.

“She’s had some reps with guarding Caitlin just recently, and so without having a lot of practice time with the team just knowing that she’s had some valuable reps defensively understanding how to be in her space will be good to know that she can do that,” Quinn said.

