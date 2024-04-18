Seattle Storm open historic new $64 million facility in Interbay

It's called the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance. But as co-owner Lisa Brummel put it, "It's our new home."

"It's just such a special space," Brummel said. "I think when the players get here, it's gonna be overwhelming."

A 50,000 square foot facility in Interbay is now complete after over a year of construction. It's the first dedicated WNBA practice facility designed and built from the ground up, and the team says 85 percent of the design and engineering team members were women and people of color.

The new digs feature two indoor courts, a state-of-the-art locker room and strength and conditioning area with plunge pools, sauna, steam room, hypobaric chamber and meditation and recovery room, a full kitchen and dining area, and a players lounge as well.

"It's amazing," Storm guard Jewell Loyd said. "Not having to drive everywhere around, knowing you have access anytime of the day to get into the gym, to workout."

Added Storm coach Noelle Quinn: "I feel like they're never going to leave this building, which is a good thing for me. You talk about having an edge in performance. We want our athletes to not only perform on the court, but get whatever they need."

The Hall of Champions features their trophies and even the court from three of their four championship seasons (2004, 2010, 2018). Similar to the Kraken's facility in Northgate and the Sounders new headquarters in Renton, the Storm's entire staff and operations will now be housed under one roof.

"It's really different," Brummel said. "The touches we've put in here. The care we have taken with each and every space in this building is like building your own home."

The team also says it will launch a youth basketball program with free community camps and clinics here, made possible through corporate partners.

And talk about a recruiting tool for free agents. When she toured the facility this offseason, Nneka Ogwumike said that she's never had a locker of her own as a professional athlete. That changes now, as a member of the Seattle Storm.