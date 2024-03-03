Seattle Seahawks top 10 plays from the 2023 NFL season

The 2023 season saw another nine wins for the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, despite a second-straight year with a winning record, it was not enough to get Seattle into the playoffs.

However, just because there was not a postseason to be had in the Pacific Northwest this year does not mean there wasn’t plenty of exciting moments. Each week did bring us memorable plays and some thrilling victories. More than enough to keep the 12th Man tuning in each week.

So let us take a stroll down (recent) memory lane to look back on the top 10 plays from the 2023 campaign.

Our top 10 plays of the 2023 season. Which one was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/soVW0IJftw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 12, 2024

