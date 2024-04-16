Season of questions for Chicago Bulls didn’t provide many answers

The Chicago Bulls have had to battle all season. From their 5-14 start to the season to the multitude of injuries they’ve had to deal with, nothing has come easy for Chicago. On the one hand, they still managed to make the Play-In Tournament, but on the other, they finished with a below-.500 record for the second straight season.

For a Bulls team that went all-in in 2021. They traded for Nikola Vucevic and signed DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso in free agency. Since they made those moves, the Bulls have only won a single playoff game. Not good enough, considering how much they sacrificed their future.

The Locked On Bulls YouTube channel recently discussed how this Bulls season provided more questions than answers.

Heading into the offseason, the Bulls will have some very tough decisions to make, especially considering how mediocre they have been for the entirety of this core’s existence.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire