Bulls have been one of the worst teams over the last 25 years

The regular season has come and gone, and with it, another year of Chicago Bulls basketball is in the books. They still have to go through the Play-In Tournament, starting with the nine-ten game against the Atlanta Hawks, but the first 82 have come and gone. Chicago finished the year at 39-43.

It marks their second season in a row with a below-.500 record, and the sixth time in seven seasons that they have failed to crack that mark. Outside of the Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose years, the Bulls have failed to put together a legitimately competitive team, and of those two, only Rose managed to take the team past the first round.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently spoke about how the Bulls have been one of the worst teams in the league in the past 25 years.

In the last 25 years, the Bulls have the eighth-worst winning percentage in the NBA.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire