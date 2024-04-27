Seaside boys golf impresses

The greens at Astoria Golf & Country Club have been busy. After hosting the Astoria Tournament on Monday, the course played host to a star-studded field for the Seaside Invitational on Tuesday.

Besides the local headliners like Astoria and Seaside, the invitational featured two elite 6A division programs. Central Catholic and Sherwood High School dueled it out for supremacy, while Seaside, Astoria and Scappoose used Tuesday to see where they stand going into championship season.

Seaside Golf

Seaside’s Diego Sanchez during Tuesday’s match at Astoria Golf & Country Club.

Central Catholic and Sherwood finished the day separated by just two strokes. The Central Catholic Rams, edged out the Sherwood Bowmen, 322-324. Seaside finished third with a 344, and beat Cowapa League rival Scappoose by eight strokes. Astoria meanwhile, came home eighth out of the 13 teams with a score of 373.

“This was a good test of golf for us,” Seaside coach Jim Poetsch said in a statement Tuesday. “The course was playing hard and fast, the winds made it more difficult and the competition was as good as we will see all year. We beat a few of the bigger schools, and beat everyone from 4A and below.”

Diego Sanchez scored an 83, and led the Seagulls once again. He was followed by Alex Arden (86), Logan Norman (87) and Madden Wunderlich (88). Xanh Quang was fifth for the day with a 91.

Cole leads Astoria

Junior Tayden Cole led Astoria to an eighth-place finish overall and a third-place finish among Cowapa League teams. The Astoria Fishermen finished behind Seaside and Scappoose, while finishing one stroke ahead of Tillamook.

Cole finished with an 89. He was followed in the scoring department by Ian McHone (91), Sawyer Rochon (95), Benjamin Murdock (98) and Jake O’Connor (104).

Tucker Olson, of Scappoose, and Molalla’s Massimo Cereghino tied for first place with a score of 76.

Warrenton girls golf victorious

The Gearhart Golf Links played host to a four-team tournament featuring Warrenton High School on Tuesday.

The Warrenton Warriors were joined at the links by Molalla, Estacada and Neah-Kah-Nie. The Warriors had a stellar performance seeing three of their four golfers finish in the top five. Warrenton finished with a score of 483 to win ahead of Molalla and Neah-Kah-Nie.

Warrenton’s Jezalynn Sturgell brought home the first-place accolades with a 106. She was followed in the top five by Kaidynce Daniels (111) and Savannah Bigelow (116). Daniels finished second overall and Bigelow was fifth. Amanda Nairn, with a 150, rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.