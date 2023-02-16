Sean Payton jokes that Drew Brees will have a ‘senior assistant’ role to advise Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was excited to hear reports after the 2022 season ended that Sean Payton was a candidate to become the team’s next head coach.

Wilson was so excited that he reached out to Payton before the coach was even hired, and he was in frequent contact with retired quarterback Drew Brees, who won a Super Bowl with Payton and the New Orleans Saints.

During his introductory press conference earlier this month, Payton joked that he would give Brees an official role on the team’s staff so he can be paid for all the conversations he’s had with Wilson.

“I coached Russell in the Pro Bowl,” Payton said. “It’s a very small community where you get to know these guys. He lives really close to Drew in Del Mar, [California]. Drew said, ‘Russell is wearing me out.’ I said, ‘Drew we’re going to give you a little spot in the program. We’ll call you Senior Assistant of Del Mar.’ That’s where Drew lives.”

Before the Broncos even officially started their coach search, Wilson said Payton is “one of the world’s best.” Shortly after Payton joined the team, Wilson had dinner with his new coach in Arizona before the Super Bowl.

Wilson now has direct access to Payton, so he won’t have to go through Brees anymore. Brees, meanwhile, believes Payton is the perfect coach for Wilson. Fans in Denver would love for that to be true.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire