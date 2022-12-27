Sean Payton coach speculation intensifies after Arizona Cardinals 'consideration' report

Could Sean Payton be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, should the team fire Kliff Kingsbury?

The Sean Payton coaching speculation continues to run rampant throughout the NFL and chatter continues to connect the Arizona Cardinals as a potential landing spot for the former New Orleans Saints coach.

That chatter intensified after a report from CBS Sports' NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Monday, a report that said the Cardinals were "a consideration" for Payton.

Anderson tweeted: "Obviously Sean Payton is a top dog. My understanding right now is Payton has a high affinity for the Chargers & Cowboys, w/t Cardinals being a consideration too, if jobs become available. When Denver calls, I expect him to listen, though he historically prefers strong link to GM."

More:Sean Payton reveals previous connection to Arizona Cardinals amid team's coach speculation

Obviously Sean Payton is a top dog. My understanding right now is Payton has a high affinity for the Chargers & Cowboys, w/t Cardinals being a consideration too, if jobs become available. When Denver calls, I expect him to listen, though he historically prefers strong link to GM. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 26, 2022

Sports Illustrated speculated about the Cardinals being the right situation for Payton, should Arizona fire coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Donnie Druin wrote: "As far as the right situation goes in luring Payton in: The Cardinals are in a desirable location, have talent at each position group, a franchise quarterback signed to an extension for the future and what is likely to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. From there, two questions remain: Would Bidwill (or whoever the GM is) want to give up capital to bring Payton on? And would Payton consider coming to Arizona?"

Fansided wrote about how Arizona should start preparing an offer for Payton.

John Buhler wrote: "Of all the potential jobs opening up in the NFC, this one makes the most sense for both parties. Arizona is not going anywhere with Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach. The Cardinals probably parting ways with longtime general manager Steve Keim at the end of the season. Although they may promote his successor from within, the opportunity to bring Payton into the fold is too good."

Story continues

More:Sean Payton Cardinals speculation swirls after report links former Saints coach to Arizona

The Cardinals have been dysfunctional this year, but if Sean Payton is ready to jump back in, I’m not sure any other potential opening will be that much more attractive. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 26, 2022

Bleacher Report wondered if Payton could end up in Arizona, with both the Cowboys and Chargers in the playoffs.

Timothy Rapp wrote: "The Cardinals are another story entirely. Kliff Kingsbury has led the team to a 28-35-1 record in his four seasons, but coming into the 2022 campaign, his record had improved each season under his watch, culminating in last year's 11-6 playoff team. But the Cardinals have been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments this year, going just 4-11. That has called into question Kingsbury's future in Arizona."

Raising Zona begged the Cardinals to pursue Payton as head coach.

Sion Fawkes writes: "One way to do this is to engage in serious talks with Payton and that 'all-star staff' he is building. We already talked about how Payton has shown interest in the job, and have been watching his moves over the past month. At this point, there is no reason for the Arizona Cardinals to hang onto the star-crossed Kliff Kingsbury. Admit your mistake, get rid of the man who never should have been an NFL head coach to begin with, and hire someone who knows what they’re doing on the sideline."

NFL Week 17 odds: Cowboys vs. Titans | Cardinals vs. Falcons | Bears vs. Lions | Jaguars vs. Texans | Broncos vs. Chiefs | Dolphins vs. Patriots | Colts vs. Giants | Saints vs. Eagles | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Browns vs. Commanders | 49ers vs. Raiders | Jets vs. Seahawks | Vikings vs. Packers | Rams vs. Chargers | Steelers vs. Ravens | Bills vs. Bengals

We have now heard from multiple reporters/outlets that Sean Payton has at least some interest in coaching the Arizona Cardinals.



Which means ownership has zero excuses to not pursue the Super Bowl winning head coach. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 26, 2022

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sean Payton Arizona Cardinals speculation intensifies after report