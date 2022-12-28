Sean Murphy signs six-year, $73M Braves extension after Athletics trade

Murphy signs $73M extension with Braves after A's trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for Sean Murphy to secure a long-term extension with his new club.

Just weeks after acquiring the ex-Athletics catcher, the Atlanta Braves inked Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract on Tuesday. The deal runs through the 2028 season and contains a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029.

Prior to signing the extension, Murphy was scheduled to hit free agency after the 2025 season.

With an average annual value of $12.16 million, the deal makes Murphy MLB's fifth-highest-paid catcher behind J.T. Realmuto, Salvador Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Willson Contreras.

As ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out, Murphy now joins a list of Braves core players, including ex-Athletic Matt Olson, who are under club control several years into the future.

The Bravesâ€™ club control after todayâ€™s six-year Sean Murphy extension:



Austin Riley, through 2033

Michael Harris II, 2032

Matt Olson, 2030

Sean Murphy, 2029

Spencer Strider, 2029

Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr., 2028

Vaughn Grissom, 2028

Ozzie Albies, 2027

Kyle Wright, 2026

Max Fried, 2024 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2022

Atlanta acquired Murphy on Dec. 12 as part of a three-team trade with Oakland and Milwaukee. The deal netted the A's four prospects and veteran catcher Manny Piña.

Murphy was a third-round pick of the A's in 2016. He hit .236/.326/.429 with 46 home runs and 147 RBIs in 330 games over four seasons in Oakland. The 28-year-old catcher was also a Gold Glove winner in 2021 and a finalist for the award in 2022.