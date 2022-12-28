Sean Murphy signs six-year, $73M Braves extension after Athletics trade
It didn't take long for Sean Murphy to secure a long-term extension with his new club.
Just weeks after acquiring the ex-Athletics catcher, the Atlanta Braves inked Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract on Tuesday. The deal runs through the 2028 season and contains a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029.
Prior to signing the extension, Murphy was scheduled to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
With an average annual value of $12.16 million, the deal makes Murphy MLB's fifth-highest-paid catcher behind J.T. Realmuto, Salvador Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Willson Contreras.
As ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out, Murphy now joins a list of Braves core players, including ex-Athletic Matt Olson, who are under club control several years into the future.
The Bravesâ€™ club control after todayâ€™s six-year Sean Murphy extension:
Austin Riley, through 2033
Michael Harris II, 2032
Matt Olson, 2030
Sean Murphy, 2029
Spencer Strider, 2029
Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr., 2028
Vaughn Grissom, 2028
Ozzie Albies, 2027
Kyle Wright, 2026
Max Fried, 2024
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2022
Atlanta acquired Murphy on Dec. 12 as part of a three-team trade with Oakland and Milwaukee. The deal netted the A's four prospects and veteran catcher Manny Piña.
Murphy was a third-round pick of the A's in 2016. He hit .236/.326/.429 with 46 home runs and 147 RBIs in 330 games over four seasons in Oakland. The 28-year-old catcher was also a Gold Glove winner in 2021 and a finalist for the award in 2022.