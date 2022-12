Sean Murphy signs six-year, $73M Braves extension after Athletics trade

Murphy signs $73M extension with Braves after A's trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for Sean Murphy to secure a long-term extension with his new club.

Just weeks after acquiring the ex-Athletics catcher, the Atlanta Braves inked Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract on Tuesday. The deal runs through the 2028 season and contains a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029.

Prior to signing the extension, Murphy was scheduled to hit free agency after the 2025 season.

With an average annual value of $12.16 million, the deal makes Murphy MLB's fifth-highest-paid catcher behind J.T. Realmuto, Salvador Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Willson Contreras.

As ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out, Murphy now joins a list of Braves core players, including ex-Athletic Matt Olson, who are under club control several years into the future.

The Braves’ club control after today’s six-year Sean Murphy extension:



Austin Riley, through 2033

Michael Harris II, 2032

Matt Olson, 2030

Sean Murphy, 2029

Spencer Strider, 2029

Ronald Acuña Jr., 2028

Vaughn Grissom, 2028

Ozzie Albies, 2027

Kyle Wright, 2026

Max Fried, 2024 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2022

Atlanta acquired Murphy on Dec. 12 as part of a three-team trade with Oakland and Milwaukee. The deal netted the A's four prospects and veteran catcher Manny Piña.

Murphy was a third-round pick of the A's in 2016. He hit .236/.326/.429 with 46 home runs and 147 RBIs in 330 games over four seasons in Oakland. The 28-year-old catcher was also a Gold Glove winner in 2021 and a finalist for the award in 2022.