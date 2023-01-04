Sean McVay believes Baker Mayfield’s stint with Rams should raise QB’s stock

Baker Mayfield’s stock was at an all-time low this season after the Panthers released him. The Rams were the only team to claim him off waivers, bringing him to Los Angeles for the final five games of the year.

The Rams were the perfect landing spot for Mayfield, and he was a logical addition for a team that was on its third-string quarterback. His time with the Rams has been brief, but it’s likely helped raise his stock before he becomes a free agent in the offseason.

Sean McVay said on the “Coach McVay Show” this week that if Mayfield’s play with the Rams hasn’t changed the quarterback’s reputation, he’s not sure what more he could’ve done.

“Been huge. He’s left a huge impression and I think all of his teammates would echo that same sentiment,” McVay said. “Been really impressed with him. I don’t think you can minimize how quickly he’s come in, endeared himself to his teammates, gotten familiar with some of the vernacular, the verbiage, and then you’re going out and playing NFL-caliber football games. Want to be able to finish out on a high note but he’s done a great job and if this hasn’t elevated people’s opinions and thoughts of him, I’m not sure what he could’ve done to change whatever the perception is. I just know I think very highly of him and I’ve loved working with him.”

Mayfield has had a couple of good performances with the Rams and a couple of poor ones so far. He led a miraculous comeback win over the Raiders in his debut, which was just two days after he was claimed by the Rams. Then on Christmas, he was nearly perfect, completing 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-14 win.

Against the Packers and Chargers, however, he completed just 23 of 41 passes for a total of 243 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble.

Mayfield will look to become a starter again in 2023, which is why it may be unlikely that he returns to the Rams – unless no one is willing to make him their starter and he’s willing to take a backup role in Los Angeles. If Sunday is his last game with the Rams, he at least provided a spark to an offense that desperately needed one, even if it was only for five weeks.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire