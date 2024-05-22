Sean McDermott sends birthday love to Bills QB Josh Allen

Happy birthday to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. On Tuesday, the QB turned 28.

On that same day, the Bills took the practice field for another day of organized team activities (OTAs) a.k.a., spring practices.

Prior to the team hitting the practice field, head coach Sean McDermott gave a lovely public birthday well wish to his quarterback. McDermott mentioned how much growth he has seen in Allen over the years, and like a father figure, said he was proud of him.

McDermott’s birthday message to Allen can be found below:

