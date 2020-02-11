Sean Lee wants to play in 2020; would Cowboys bring him back?

The NFL offseason hasn’t started yet, but the Dallas Cowboys already have some important decisions to make. On top of figuring out what to do with Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott, the Cowboys will now be faced with figuring out whether they want to bring back linebacker Sean Lee.

Lee, 33, intends to play in 2020, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He’s currently a free agent.

After being selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft, Lee has emerged as a crucial member of the Cowboys defense when healthy.

That caveat is an important one, as Lee has missed his fair share of games over the years. Over his nine-year career, Lee has played in 16 games just once. He accomplished that feat last season, though Lee only started 13 games for the Cowboys.

After starting the year slowly, Lee came on toward the end of the season. He received 75 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 7, and was mostly used as a full-time player the rest of the year. In Dallas’ final 10 games, Lee notched 72 tackles.

If the Cowboys are going to bring back Lee, they’ll have to outbid the competition. Lee wants to test the market, according to Rapoport.

That could put the Cowboys in a difficult spot. Lee has meant a lot to the franchise over the years, but his injuries are tough to ignore. If another team is willing to brush those concerns aside and make Lee a generous offer, the Cowboys are going to be forced to make a tough choice.

