Seaman High School twins look to make a big splash at state

TOPEKA (KSNT) – From sharing clothes and shoes to swimsuits and swim caps, identical twin sisters, and Seaman High School seniors, Tauren and Avery Walz have been a dynamic duo in and out of the pool their entire lives.

The Walz twins started swimming at seven years old with Topeka Swim Association. Now, they’re finishing up their last year of club swim with Ad Astra Area Aquatics in Lawrence.

Since their freshman year at Seaman, both Avery and Tauren have broken multiple school records only to break them again as they finish up their senior season. As only a sophomore, Avery took first in the state in the 100-yard breaststroke for 5A girls swim, and Tauren racked up fith place in the 500-yard freestyle.

When asked about the sisterly competition between the two twins, both told 27 News swimming against each other is something they’ve enjoyed the most throughout their lives.

“Swimming with your favorite person in the world and doing it together is just a great thing, and we love it,” Avery said.

“There’s definitely a secret battle between us all the time, but we always want the best for each other, and always cheer for each other and are always proud of how the results come out no matter what,” Tauren said.

The sisters high school season will come to an end as they plan to win it all this year at state next weekend, but they’ll have the next four years together as they are committed to Rockhurst University to swim and study nursing.

