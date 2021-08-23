Seahawks waive 2 players, place 2 others on injured reserve

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks have placed linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and wide receiver John Ursua on the injured reserve list. Both players suffered season-ending ACL tears in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Seattle also announced that quarterback Alex McGough and defensive tackle Cedric Lattimore have been waived. McGough threw two interceptions against Denver and also lost a fumble, all in the first half.

These four moves puts the Seahawks roster at 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. So, if the team wants to sign defensive tackle Geno Atkins – who visited with the team today – they’ll have to cut somebody else.

Rosters need to be trimmed down to 53 players by August 31.

Watch: Peter Schrager vents about Russell Wilson's NFL Top 100 ranking

