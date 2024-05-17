Seahawks sign third-round G Christian Haynes

The Seahawks have signed another one of their 2024 draft picks.

Seattle announced on Friday that third-round guard Christian Haynes has put pen to paper on his four-year rookie contract.

Haynes, 24, was the No. 81 overall pick out of UConn. He started 49 consecutive games in college and is expected to compete to start at right guard.

The Seahawks have now signed seven of their eight draft picks. Offensive tackle Michael Jerrell, a sixth-round pick, is the remaining unsigned draftee.