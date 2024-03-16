Seahawks sign Jerome Baker

The Seahawks lost linebacker Jordyn Brooks to the Dolphins as a free agent and their plan to fill in for his absence will include a former Miami player.

Rosenhaus Sports announced that their client Jerome Baker has signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks after visiting with the team. The deal is said to be worth $7 million.

Baker was released by the Dolphins, so his addition will not factor into the compensatory draft pick formula for Seattle.

Baker had 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and three passes defensed in 13 games for the Dolphins last year. He played 94 games for Miami after joining the team as a 2018 third-round pick.