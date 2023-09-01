Seahawks sign former Rams CB Robert Rochell to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams selected Robert Rochell in the fourth round of the 2021 draft but his tenure with the team only lasted two seasons. The Rams cut Rochell this week as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players, which came as a surprise, but he didn’t have to wait very long to find a new team.

After Rochell cleared waivers, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad. So he’ll now get another shot to prove himself with a second NFC West team after his time in Los Angeles came to an unexpected end after only two years.

Seahawks just announced they signed Jon Rhattigan, CB Robert Rochell and C Ben Brown to the practice squad. They released QB Holton Ahlers and OL Greg Eiland to make room. So, already some movement on the PS…. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 1, 2023

Rochell went No. 130 overall in the 2021 draft out of Central Arkansas, and he was perceived to be a sleeper at the position that year. He has all the size and athleticism that a team would want in a cornerback but his coverage skills and tackling must improve if he’s going to make it in the NFL.

