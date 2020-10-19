Seahawks safety Jamal Adams uncertain to return Week 7

The Seattle Seahawks have been without safety Jamal Adams for the last couple of weeks due to a lingering groin injury. The expectation was that he would be able to return after the bye week but now the timing is uncertain.

Coach Pete Carroll addressed the media Monday afternoon following the team’s bonus practice. He was fairly non-committal as to when exactly Adams would resume activities.

“We’ve got to get through the week and see what happens,” Carroll said. “Give him these days and figure it out – take full advantage of the time. Make sure that we are doing the right thing in taking care of him and looking after him. It’s a long season and we’d love to have him back as soon as we can get him but we want him back when’s he’s right and back for the long haul.”

Adams and the rest of the Seahawks have Tuesday off and return Wednesday to prepare to face the Cardinals on Sunday in Arizona.

