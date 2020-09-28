Seahawks RB Chris Carson has first-degree knee sprain after dirty Trysten Hill hit

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has a first-degree knee sprain, head coach Pete Carroll revealed Monday on ESPN Radio. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carson is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, but could be back sooner depending on how he feels this week.

Carson sustained the sprain during the Seahawks’ 38-31 win against the Dallas Cowboys, but it didn’t appear to be an accidental injury. Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill laid Carson out with a dirty hit in the closing minutes of the game. Hill fell on top of Carson, grabbed his left leg, and twisted it as he rolled on the ground.

Trysten Hill with the alligator death roll on Chris Carson's leg pic.twitter.com/WUEJPv3hgz — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) September 27, 2020

Carson laid on the ground in pain after that, staying there until the training staff came to evaluate him. He was helped off the field and into the medical tent after that, and he didn’t return to the game.

Seahawks fans were pretty angry about Hill’s dirty play (which he got away with), and they weren’t alone. Carroll was also less than thrilled.

On the Chris Carson first-degree strain, #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tells 710 ESPN Seattle that he was "really pissed about that one...because that guy really hurt him.”



Says Carson could return soon, but "we'll just have to see how that goes." — Lindsey Wisniewski (@lindsniewski) September 28, 2020

That wasn’t Hill’s only questionable hit. Earlier in the game he was called for a direct helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Russell Wilson.

Jamal Adams still limited

During his radio interview Carroll also discussed the status of safety Jamal Adams, who played only 53 snaps during Sunday’s game. Adams is dealing with a first-degree groin strain which was giving him significant trouble after the game.

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said it was "MRI season" after Sunday's game.



On Jamal Adams:



Says Adams' groin strain was "really bothering him after the game… he, too, has a first degree strain.” — Lindsey Wisniewski (@lindsniewski) September 28, 2020

It’s unknown how long Adams will be limited, or even if he’ll play next week’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

