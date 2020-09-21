Seahawks' Quandre Diggs ejected for brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots WR N'Keal Harry

This is why player safety rules exist.

Quandre Diggs delivered a brutal blow to New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry on Sunday that resulted in his ejection and likely further penalties for the Seattle Seahawks safety.

With the Sunday night game tied at 7-7 late in the first quarter, the Patriots decided to gamble on fourth-and-three from the Seahawks 30-yard line. Quarterback Cam Newton looked to Harry over the middle and connected 12 yards downfield.

Harry hauled in the pass, and Diggs met him with a direct helmet-to-helmet blow.

Ugly hit from Seahawks safety

Quandre Diggs flagged and ejected for that hit on N'Keal Harry, who did a helluva job hanging on to that throw. #Patriots #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/XVcPSsiPwZ — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 21, 2020

Harry somehow held onto the ball and immediately got up off the turf from the violent head shot. Yellow flags were thrown. After a brief discussion, officials announced that Diggs was ejected, and the Seahawks were docked a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Harry stayed in the game, and the Patriots scored a go-ahead touchdown on a Newton run three plays later.

It’s remarkable that Harry didn’t suffer an injury on the play. Regardless, Diggs should expect to hear from NFL headquarters this week.

