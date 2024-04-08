Seahawks officially start their 2024 offseason program today

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the building at the VMAC today for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program. New head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff have been busy over the last couple of months preparing for this day, forgoing the Scouting Combine so that they could focus on installing new game plans in all three phases.

Macdonald comes to Seattle from Baltimore, where he served as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator last season when they led the league in every meaningful defensive category. On offense the Seahawks will be learning from Ryan Grubb, who did superb work with the Washington Huskies over the last two seasons. On special teams Jim Harbaugh’s son Jay will be taking over.

Learning the playbook is all players will be focused on for this first phase of the offseason and as we approach the preseason practices will get increasingly physical.

Other teams with first-year head coaches that will be starting their offseason program today include the Patriots, Panthers and the Titans.

