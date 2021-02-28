Seahawks’ K.J. Wright awarded Male Seattle Sports Star of the Year

On Saturday, Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright received the Male Sports Star of the Year Award from the Seattle Sports Commission.

Wright had a stellar 2020 season, accumulating 86 tackles (60 solo), 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 16 games and 16 starts.

In addition to his consistency on the field, Wright has been an active member in the community during his decade-long career with the Seahawks, and fans took notice.

“This award, it’s truly an honor,” Wright said. “It’s an award the fans voted for—I’ve always tried to be a staple in the community, on and off the field, and to be recognized with this award is amazing. I’ve always watched the show—I’ve never been—but I’ve always watched it and seen some of my teammates be a part of it, and I thought it’d be cool to be part of it someday. So I’m really excited.”

.@KJ_WRIGHT34 was honored as the Male Sports Star of the Year at the 86th annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards, presented by @Bwagz. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zcXZ11Rh6F — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 28, 2021

The veteran linebacker reflected on his accomplishments in the blue and green and expressed hope that he will stay in Seattle for the 2021 season.

“It’s meant everything,” he said. “I believe I put together a Ring-of-Honor resume with my play, how I’ve helped in the community, helped bring the team a Super Bowl. The legacy is pretty cool. I’m thankful for every play that I’ve played, and I definitely want to come back and finish it and get a ring. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Wright previously stated that he wishes to be compensated properly following one of his best seasons to date. We’ll see what happens when free agency rolls around.

