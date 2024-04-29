Seahawks invite another quarterback to 2024 rookie minicamp

Ten days ago former Ohio State and Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis broke the news that he had been invited to the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 rookie minicamp, which will take place this coming weekend.

Last night we learned of another rookie quarterback who scored an invite. According to Mike Garafolo at NFL Network, former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will also be participating in rookie minicamp.

Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa will participate in the #Seahawks’ rookie camp this coming weekend, source says. Seattle is currently carrying three QBs on the roster, including Chevon Cordeiro, who signed as an undrafted free agent from San Jose State. pic.twitter.com/zJhNJUSGF2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 28, 2024

Tagovailoa (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) is the younger brother of Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He has some of the same traits that have made Tua a top-10 starter at this level, including mobility and a big arm.

After one season as a backup at Alabama he transferred to Maryland, where he eventually became the starter. All together Tagovailoa appeared in 45 college games, totaling over 11,000 passing yards, 77 touchdowns and 37 interceptions for a 146.1 rating. Tagovailoa added another 205 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rusher.

Tagovailoa has some real ability, but it’s tough for players who weren’t signed outright as undrafted free agents to land with a team.

