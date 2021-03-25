Seahawks bringing back offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi for 2021

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who cites a source.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times has confirmed that Ogbuehi has agreed to terms for the upcoming season.

Ogbuehi started four of eight games played for the Seahawks last year and will continue to provide much-needed depth on the offensive line.

Seattle now has 12 offensive linemen under contract heading into the season.

