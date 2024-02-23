Seahawks announce 15 more assistant hirings

The Seahawks announced the addition of 15 more assistant coaches Thursday.

Offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz's hiring now is official along with seven position coaches. The Seahawks hired Charles London as quarterbacks coach, Frisman Jackson as receivers coach, Justin Hinds as defensive line coach, Kennedy Polamalu as running backs coach, Jeff Howard as safeties coach, Mack Brown as tight ends coach and Chris Partridge as outside linebackers coach.

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and General Manager John Schneider now have added 23 assistants to the 2024 coaching staff.

Peetz joins the Seahawks after spending the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, holding the title of pass game specialist last season.

Jackson will coach receivers for his fourth NFL team, having spent the past two seasons with the Steelers, and before that, the Panthers and Titans.

Brown takes over the coaching of the Seahawks' tight ends after five seasons with the Jets.

Polamalu brings extensive experience coaching running backs, having held that same position for the Raiders, Vikings, Browns and Jaguars in the NFL and for UCLA, USC, San Diego State and Colorado at the collegiate level.

Howard will coach safeties for the Seahawks after spending last season as the linebackers coach for the Chargers.

Hinds joins the Seahawks as defensive line coach after two seasons in Chicago as the Bears' assistant defensive line coach.

Partridge will coach Seattle's outside linebackers after holding that same role at the University of Michigan in 2023.

Prince returns to Seattle after spending the 2022 season as an offensive quality control coach at the University of Washington under new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The two also worked together at Fresno State.

Bynes is beginning his coaching career after a 12-year playing career.

Nugent brings with him two decades of coaching experience, most recently as the offensive line coach for the Chargers.

Hill, who most recently led Saguaro High School to an Arizona state championship, has served as offensive coordinator at Arizona State and Boise State.

Odom joins the Seahawks after two seasons in Green Bay, where he was a coaching assistant through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Perry, a former safety at Alabama, spent 2015 on Baltimore's practice squad when Macdonald was in his second year coaching for the Ravens.

Caprice joins the Seahawks as a defensive intern after three seasons at the University of Tennessee as a defensive graduate assistant.