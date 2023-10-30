Seahawks acquire star DL Leonard Williams from the Giants for two draft picks

Leonard Williams has been traded from the struggling New York Giants to the contending Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Leonard Williams, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman, is headed to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The New York Giants traded him to the Seahawks for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth rounder in 2025 and are reportedly taking on the majority of the $10 million owed to Williams. New York is trading Williams the day after losing to the New York Jets — the team that originally drafted Williams sixth overall in 2015.

In his second season with the Jets, Williams was selected to his lone Pro Bowl. Williams was traded to the Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the Giants used the franchise tag on Williams. He signed the one-year tender the first time. The following year, though, the Giants signed Williams to a three-year, $63-million deal, which included $45 million guaranteed.

Williams has 1.5 sacks in 2023. In five years with the Giants, Williams had 204 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss and 22.5 sacks in 61 games played.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

This story is developing.