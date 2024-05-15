Seahawks 2024 schedule rumors: Broncos visiting Week 1, Lions on MNF?

In about 12 hours the NFL will officially release the full schedule for the 2024 regular season. In the meantime, the league is leaking matchups all over the place, including the season opener between the Ravens and Chiefs, the Eagles vs. Packers game the next night in Brazil and the Jets visiting the 49ers in the first Monday Night Football matchup of the year.

As for the Seahawks, there hasn’t been much in the way of leaks or rumors. Here’s a quick review of everything we have seen on social media. First, local radio personality Dave Mahler says he’s “hearing” the team will host the Broncos Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 8.

**SEAHAWKS SCHEDULE LEAK** Hearing Hawks open at home vs Denver 9/8 — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) May 14, 2024

The Broncos of course visited the Seahawks to start the season two years ago, in another MNF game billed as Russell Wilson’s revenge game. Seattle won in an instant classic, 17-16 and the modern, upgraded version of Geno Smith was born.

Since then these two teams have gone in different directions. While Seattle finished the last two years 9-8, the Broncos went 5-12 in 2022 and then 8-9 last season. Despite a marked improvement they decided to start over at quarterback, ditching Wilson and eating around 80 bajillion dollars in dead money. Heading into 2024 the most likely candidate to start is rookie Bo Nix out of Oregon, who they picked at No. 12 overall. Veteran Zach Wilson may also be in the mix to start early on.

The only other rumor we have seen related to the Seahawks is coming out of Detroit sports radio – where they’re saying the Lions will host Seattle in Week 4 on Monday Night Football.

BREAKING: According to @RicoBeard on @971theticketxyt just now, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football Sept. 30 inside Ford Field. pic.twitter.com/ZTjRXfRHPQ — 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝟑𝟒𝟒 𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 (@Section344Lions) May 14, 2024

This makes sense on the surface at least, as these two teams have played thrilling shootouts each of the last two seasons in Detroit, with Seattle barely coming out on top in both cases, 48-45 and 37-31.

However, this is your yearly reminder to take everything you read on Twitter or hear on the radio with a healthy dose of salt.

