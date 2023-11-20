Advertisement

Seahawks 2023 practice squad tracker: OT Jake Curhan returns

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks just announced a couple of roster moves as they head into a short week to face the 49ers on Thursday night. First, they designated cornerback Coby Bryant to return to practice. He has been on injured reserve for the last five weeks. Seattle also re-signed offensive tackle Jake Curhan to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. Curhan was waived from the 53-man roster on Saturday to make room for Jason Peters.

Our Seahawks practice squad tracker is updated. (Nov. 20)

OLB Levi Bell

TE Tyler Mabry

WR Cade Johnson

WR Easop Winston Jr.

LB Patrick O'Connell

G Ben Brown

CB Lance Boykin

S Ty Okada

OT Jason Peters

RB Bryant Koback

OLB Tyreke Smith

C Joey Hunt

S Jonathan Sutherland

WR Cody Thompson

NT Austin Faoliu

QB Brett Rypien

OT Jake Curhan

