Seahawks 2023 practice squad tracker: OT Jake Curhan returns
The Seahawks just announced a couple of roster moves as they head into a short week to face the 49ers on Thursday night. First, they designated cornerback Coby Bryant to return to practice. He has been on injured reserve for the last five weeks. Seattle also re-signed offensive tackle Jake Curhan to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. Curhan was waived from the 53-man roster on Saturday to make room for Jason Peters.
Our Seahawks practice squad tracker is updated. (Nov. 20)