Seagulls appoint new medical and performance staff

Brighton have appointed Professor Doctor Florian Pfab as the club's new head of medicine and Doctor Gary Walker as the new head of performance.

Pfab joins from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has spent five seasons, and is highly regarded for ensuring the club has been one of the teams with the fewest muscle injuries in the Bundesliga in recent years.

Walker joins from FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer and has previously spent 10 years at Manchester United as head of strength and conditioning before becoming their men's first-team fitness coach.

It has been a difficult season for Brighton, as injuries to key players in an already small squad has dented their hopes of a top-eight finish.

Roberto de Zerbi has been without the likes of Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan whilst also competing in Europe for the first time in their history.

Technical director David Weir said: "Both have excellent experience in their respective professional fields, and what has been clear in the recruitment process is that they share our vision of the performance environment for our men's and women's staff and players.

"We have developed a world-class training facility and our aim is to give our men's and women's first-team, and academy squads the best possible medical and sports science support."

Pfab is a replacement for Adam Brett, who left the Seagulls in December after nine years.

Both will take up their new roles in the summer before the 2024-25 season.