SD high school football all-star game to make its return June 8 in Brookings
May 7—BROOKINGS — The South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game is returning in 2024 following a one-year hiatus and in a new location.
The game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Dykhouse Stadium at South Dakota State University. The game is free to attend.
The game didn't have the necessary sponsors in 2023 to be able to hold the game, resulting in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association canceling the game. First Premier Bank and Sanford Sports are the game's presenting sponsors this season.
Players were graduating seniors selected by the SDFBCA through nominations of high school coaches in the state.
The Blue team will be coached by head coach Brian Allmendinger, of Milbank, with assistant coaches Mike Murray, of Gregory; Matt Christensen, of Brandon Valley; Tom Culver, of Bon Homme; and Justin Briese, of Aberdeen Central. (Culver, the longtime Avon coach, was appointed as Bon Homme's new coach in March.)
The Red team will be led by Deubrook Area coach Nathan Lamb, while assistant coaches will include Brady Muth, of Yankton; Chris Koletzky, of Sturgis; Jacob Terry, of Elk Point-Jefferson; and Jared Fredenburg, of Sioux Falls Lincoln. Many of the coaches were holdovers from those selected to coach the 2023 game.
South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game rosters
To be played June 8 in Brookings
Aiden Geraets, Dell Rapids
Andrew Comes, Madison
Avery Ligon, Aberdeen
Brodey Sauerwein, Warner
Bryce Beitelspacher, Aberdeen
Caden Dowd, Brandon Valley
Canaan McCracken, Canton
Carter Wright, Corsica-Stickney
Chet Peterson, Ipswich
Colby Carruthers, Tri-Valley
Connor Degen, Mitchell
Connor Singrey, Mitchell
Cruz Soulek, Chamberlain
Easton Poppe, Brandon Valley
Eli Barger, Madison
Ethan Despiegler, Sisseton
Garrett Mertens, Milbank
Gideon Waldrop, Rapid City Central
Holden Sippel, Groton
Hunter Cramer, Warner
Isaac Nehlich, Tri-Valley
Jameson Nebel, Hamlin
Jaxsen Grevengoed, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Jayden Johnson, Milbank
Jhett Breen, Wagner
Josh Shaunaman, Aberdeen Roncalli
Justin Ratigan, Redfield
Kaleb Briest, Brandon Valley
Landon Thury, Avon
Logan Ringgenberg, Groton
Luke Fraser, Hamlin
Mason Stubbe, Dell Rapids
Nate Tchida, Sisseton
Noah Paulson, Florence/Henry
Peyton Hora, Chamberlain
Pierce Mastalir, Canton
Robert Begalka, Deuel
Rylan Peck, Gregory
Spencer Skjonsberg, Pierre
Tate French, Wolsey-Wessington
Tayden Nave, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Terran Talsma, Avon
Trevor Heinz, Ipswich
Treyse Eastman, Dell Rapids
Ty Black Elk Volkman, Rapid City Central
Coaching staff — Head coach: Brian Allmendinger, Milbank. Assistant coaches: Mike Murray, Gregory; Matt Christensen, Brandon Valley; Tom Culver, Bon Homme; Justin Briese, Aberdeen Central
Adam Heyn, Castlewood
Aidan Hedderman, Sturgis
Blake Larson, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
Bo Bosler, Sioux Falls Lincoln
Brandon Kjetland, Canistota
Bryson Morrison, Viborg-Hurley
Caden Langenfeld, Spearfish
Caleb Rickenbach, Hot Springs
Camron Maciejewski, Hot Springs
Cayden Wavrunek, Yankton
Chance Schoellerman, Viborg-Hurley
Chance Smith, Potter County
Chase Donnelly, St. Thomas More
Cody Thompson, Waverly South Shore
Conner Roerig, Vermillion
Dan Peterson, Timber Lake
Dawson Siem, Sioux Falls Lincoln
Emmitt Maher, Lemmon/McIntosh
Ethan Steele, Lakota Tech
Gavin Kucera, Sioux Falls Washington
Gavin Landmark, Deubrook Area
Gavin Sundstrom, Sturgis
Hayden Groos, O'Gorman
Henry Theobald, O'Gorman
Hudsyn Ruesink, Sioux Valley
Jake Jorenby, Deubrook Area
Keegan DeYoung, Tea Area
Lathan Wilcox, O'Gorman
Lucas Flemmer, Dell Rapids St. Mary
Mason Bolkema, Sioux Falls Lincoln
Mason Wilson, Sioux Falls Washington
Max Elrod, Harrisburg
Payton Anderson, Baltic
Pierce Gomarko, Sioux Falls Washington
Ryder Bailey, Custer
Ryder Falkenhagen, Potter County
Ryland Satter, O'Gorman
Sam Kooima, Lead-Deadwood
Seth Hamilton, Spearfish
Shaylor Platt, Yankton
Spencer Johannesen, St. Thomas More
Tate Feucht, Baltic
Trae Piel, Dakota Valley
Zak Juelfs, Sturgis
Zoan Robinson, Vermillion
Coaching staff — Head coach: Nathan Lamb, Deubrook Area. Assistant coaches: Brady Muth, Yankton; Chris Koletzky, Sturgis; Jacob Terry, Elk Point Jefferson; Jared Fredenburg, SF Lincoln