SD high school football all-star game to make its return June 8 in Brookings

May 7—BROOKINGS — The South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game is returning in 2024 following a one-year hiatus and in a new location.

The game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Dykhouse Stadium at South Dakota State University. The game is free to attend.

The game didn't have the necessary sponsors in 2023 to be able to hold the game, resulting in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association canceling the game. First Premier Bank and Sanford Sports are the game's presenting sponsors this season.

Players were graduating seniors selected by the SDFBCA through nominations of high school coaches in the state.

The Blue team will be coached by head coach Brian Allmendinger, of Milbank, with assistant coaches Mike Murray, of Gregory; Matt Christensen, of Brandon Valley; Tom Culver, of Bon Homme; and Justin Briese, of Aberdeen Central. (Culver, the longtime Avon coach, was appointed as Bon Homme's new coach in March.)

The Red team will be led by Deubrook Area coach Nathan Lamb, while assistant coaches will include Brady Muth, of Yankton; Chris Koletzky, of Sturgis; Jacob Terry, of Elk Point-Jefferson; and Jared Fredenburg, of Sioux Falls Lincoln. Many of the coaches were holdovers from those selected to coach the 2023 game.

South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game rosters

To be played June 8 in Brookings

Aiden Geraets, Dell Rapids

Andrew Comes, Madison

Avery Ligon, Aberdeen

Brodey Sauerwein, Warner

Bryce Beitelspacher, Aberdeen

Caden Dowd, Brandon Valley

Canaan McCracken, Canton

Carter Wright, Corsica-Stickney

Chet Peterson, Ipswich

Colby Carruthers, Tri-Valley

Connor Degen, Mitchell

Connor Singrey, Mitchell

Cruz Soulek, Chamberlain

Easton Poppe, Brandon Valley

Eli Barger, Madison

Ethan Despiegler, Sisseton

Garrett Mertens, Milbank

Gideon Waldrop, Rapid City Central

Holden Sippel, Groton

Hunter Cramer, Warner

Isaac Nehlich, Tri-Valley

Jameson Nebel, Hamlin

Jaxsen Grevengoed, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Jayden Johnson, Milbank

Jhett Breen, Wagner

Josh Shaunaman, Aberdeen Roncalli

Justin Ratigan, Redfield

Kaleb Briest, Brandon Valley

Landon Thury, Avon

Logan Ringgenberg, Groton

Luke Fraser, Hamlin

Mason Stubbe, Dell Rapids

Nate Tchida, Sisseton

Noah Paulson, Florence/Henry

Peyton Hora, Chamberlain

Pierce Mastalir, Canton

Robert Begalka, Deuel

Rylan Peck, Gregory

Spencer Skjonsberg, Pierre

Tate French, Wolsey-Wessington

Tayden Nave, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Terran Talsma, Avon

Trevor Heinz, Ipswich

Treyse Eastman, Dell Rapids

Ty Black Elk Volkman, Rapid City Central

Coaching staff — Head coach: Brian Allmendinger, Milbank. Assistant coaches: Mike Murray, Gregory; Matt Christensen, Brandon Valley; Tom Culver, Bon Homme; Justin Briese, Aberdeen Central

Adam Heyn, Castlewood

Aidan Hedderman, Sturgis

Blake Larson, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central

Bo Bosler, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Brandon Kjetland, Canistota

Bryson Morrison, Viborg-Hurley

Caden Langenfeld, Spearfish

Caleb Rickenbach, Hot Springs

Camron Maciejewski, Hot Springs

Cayden Wavrunek, Yankton

Chance Schoellerman, Viborg-Hurley

Chance Smith, Potter County

Chase Donnelly, St. Thomas More

Cody Thompson, Waverly South Shore

Conner Roerig, Vermillion

Dan Peterson, Timber Lake

Dawson Siem, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Emmitt Maher, Lemmon/McIntosh

Ethan Steele, Lakota Tech

Gavin Kucera, Sioux Falls Washington

Gavin Landmark, Deubrook Area

Gavin Sundstrom, Sturgis

Hayden Groos, O'Gorman

Henry Theobald, O'Gorman

Hudsyn Ruesink, Sioux Valley

Jake Jorenby, Deubrook Area

Keegan DeYoung, Tea Area

Lathan Wilcox, O'Gorman

Lucas Flemmer, Dell Rapids St. Mary

Mason Bolkema, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Mason Wilson, Sioux Falls Washington

Max Elrod, Harrisburg

Payton Anderson, Baltic

Pierce Gomarko, Sioux Falls Washington

Ryder Bailey, Custer

Ryder Falkenhagen, Potter County

Ryland Satter, O'Gorman

Sam Kooima, Lead-Deadwood

Seth Hamilton, Spearfish

Shaylor Platt, Yankton

Spencer Johannesen, St. Thomas More

Tate Feucht, Baltic

Trae Piel, Dakota Valley

Zak Juelfs, Sturgis

Zoan Robinson, Vermillion

Coaching staff — Head coach: Nathan Lamb, Deubrook Area. Assistant coaches: Brady Muth, Yankton; Chris Koletzky, Sturgis; Jacob Terry, Elk Point Jefferson; Jared Fredenburg, SF Lincoln