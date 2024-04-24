Sculpting the future from the past

[BBC]

Ten stone of barbed wire was how Leeds United's greatest player Billy Bremner was once described. He was as fierce as he was talented. His winning mentality and never-say-die attitude are embodied for eternity in an iconic cast of him celebrating on the corner of Elland Road.

Billy's statue, as it is known, is a place of homage for supporters who want their most successful captain's 'side before self, every time' mantra to forever be reflected by all Leeds United teams.

Those who who gather around Bremner Square hope to witness this from the current crop of players, who - like Bremner when he first arrived at the club - are now looking to gain promotion to the top flight.

Bremner, who died at the age of 54 in 1997, has a legacy and an influence way beyond his early passing.

Some 772 appearances and 115 goals, many of them crucial ones, included winning every major domestic English honour, as well as European trophies. He is indelibly linked with the success of the most glorious period in the club's history.

Now, in his hometown of Raploch in Stirling, there are moves to raise £100,000 to have a new sculpture to encapsulate Bremner's spirit and inspire another community.

He won 54 caps for Scotland and Alexander Gibb of the Scottish Football Supporters' Association says it is time to commemorate him.

"He doesn't get as much recognition up here as he does in Leeds, especially as it's exactly 50 years since he captained Scotland to the World Cup in Germany," Gibb said.

"It's a brilliant opportunity to celebrate an amazing footballer and one of Scotland's best ever.

"He's seen as an inspiration to the people of Stirling. They've seen a local lad like him come through the ranks and make it to the very, very top of football."