Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

[BBC]

Aberdeen v Dundee

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is back in training but is not likely to feature until their next game.

Dundee have Ryan Howley, Curtis Main and Josh Mulligan back in contention but Owen Beck and Diego Pineda remain out.

Did you know? Aberdeen are unbeaten against Dundee at Pittodrie since 2004.

Celtic v St Mirren

Celtic are without Daizen Maeda and defender Liam Scales could join him on the sidelines.

James Bolton and Ryan Strain return for St Mirren but Jonah Ayunga is out with a minor complaint.

Did you know? St Mirren have lost three times to Celtic in all competitions so far this season but their last positive result against Celtic came in Glasgow late last season.

Hearts v Livingston

Beni Baningime and Lawrence Shankland return from illness for Hearts and Calem Nieuwenhof hopes to recover from a hamstring problem. Finlay Pollock is available again but Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett and Peter Haring remain out.

Livingston boss David Martindale may be unable to fill the substitutes' bench again with Cristian Montano, Joel Nouble, James Penrice and Andrew Shinnie all struggling.

Did you know? Livingston are seeking their first Tynecastle victory in 22 years.

Motherwell v Hibernian

Adam Devine is a doubt for Motherwell while Adam Montgomery, Barry Maguire, Harry Paton and Callum Slattery remain out.

Hibernian defender Will Fish is available again following a virus and Dylan Vente is back in training. Lewis Miller is perhaps another week away from coming back and Luke Amos and Jake Doyle-Hayes are also recovering from knocks.

Did you know? The past five league meetings of Motherwell and Hibernian have yielded a total of 17 goals.

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Captain Liam Gordon remains a major doubt for St Johnstone. Diallang Jaiyesimi, Cammy MacPherson and Drey Wright are nearing comebacks while Sven Sprangler is out.

Brad Lyons is back in Kilmarnock's squad following a knee operation but Kyle Magennis is likely out for the season and Tom Davies is not expected back until after the split.

Did you know? Ten of the past 12 Premiership encounters of St Johnstone and Kilmarnock have been settled by a one-goal margin, the other two games being drawn.

Ross County v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Josh Reid is a doubt for Ross County, who remain without Scott Allardice, Ross Callachan, Will Nightingale and Dylan Smith.

Mohamed Diomande misses the game for Rangers after having a thumb operation this week but is not expected to be out long term. He joins Oscar Cortes, Danilo and Ryan Jack on the sidelines.

Did you know? Rangers have never failed to score away to Ross County, netting in all 13 visits.