Scottish Premiership team news

Team news for the third to last round of Scottish Premiership fixtures, all games kick-off on Saturday at 15:00 BST unless stated.

Celtic v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

Celtic have a full squad to choose from.

Rangers' Leon Balogun will be assessed after picking up an injury last week. Ryan Jack is fit again but will not be considered while Oscar Cortes, Danilo, Connor Goldson, Rabbi Matondo Abdallah Sima are out.

Hearts v Dundee

Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett, Peter Haring and Calem Nieuwenhof are missing for Hearts.

Defenders Owen Beck and Joe Shaughnessy will miss Dundee's remaining games this season.

Livingston v St Johnstone

Relegated Livingston will make a late decision on Ayo Obileye, who has a toe problem. Shaun Donnellan, Jack Hamilton and James Penrice are unlikely to feature.

St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi is expected to make the bench after two months out but Tony Gallacher's participation is in doubt and Luke Robinson and Sven Sprangler are unavailable.

Ross County v Motherwell

Scott Allardice, Max Sheaf and Dylan Smith remain out for Ross County and Ross Callachan is unlikely to be involved, having only recently returned to training.

Adam Devine, AdamMontgomery, Jon Obika and Callum Slattery are unavailable for Motherwell.

St Mirren v Kilmarnock

Elvis Bwomono is available again for St Mirren while Ryan Strain will be assessed following illness and Greg Kiltie and Scott Tanser are injury doubts. Jonah Ayunga and Kwon Hyeok-kyu are out for the season.

Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons is out for the rest of the campaign and joins Kyle Magennis and the suspended Joe Wright on the sidelines. Greg Stewart has returned to training following a hernia operation while James Balagizi may also return.

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Hibernian welcome back goalkeeper David Marshall, while Luke Amos, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Elie Youan have a chance of returning to the squad following injury. Will Fish and Lewis Miller are likely to miss out again.

Aberdeen have no injury concerns.